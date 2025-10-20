PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS Shares Bought by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $223,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 141,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after buying an additional 11,094 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 211,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after buying an additional 18,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

PULS stock opened at $49.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 0.04. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $49.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.66.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

