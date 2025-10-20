FLC Capital Advisors Sells 4,337 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

FLC Capital Advisors reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,337 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Embree Financial Group raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 13,336 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 128,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 86,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $64.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $98.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.78.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

