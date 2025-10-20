iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Stock Position Raised by Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC

Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,411,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,983 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 11.6% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $149,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $64.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.78. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $98.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.