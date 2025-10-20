Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,260 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $6,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,252,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,434,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,125,000 after buying an additional 612,628 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,831,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,698,000 after acquiring an additional 524,480 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,214,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,073,000 after acquiring an additional 519,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,554,000.

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $99.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.86 and a 200-day moving average of $94.29. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $80.14 and a one year high of $101.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.4714 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

