Family Capital Trust Co Acquires 1,709 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Family Capital Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 4.9% of Family Capital Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138,625,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,686,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678,339 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 81,294,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,041,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,606 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,988,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922,958 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 21,876,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,095,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,446 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $134.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.74. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.74 and a 1-year high of $101.11.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

