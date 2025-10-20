iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV Shares Purchased by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 287,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises about 5.9% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $27,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSV. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,252,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,434,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,125,000 after acquiring an additional 612,628 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,831,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,698,000 after acquiring an additional 524,480 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 74.7% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,214,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,073,000 after acquiring an additional 519,136 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth $34,554,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $99.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.29. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.14 and a fifty-two week high of $101.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

