WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 7,037 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,037 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.6% during the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 70,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 31,321 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 206,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 60,722 shares during the period. Fischer Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Fischer Financial Services Inc. now owns 178,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares during the period. Finally, Tenret Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 873,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,300,000 after purchasing an additional 42,069 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $23.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average is $23.12. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.43 and a 52 week high of $23.66.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

