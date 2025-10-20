iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Acquired by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,932,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,183,000 after acquiring an additional 846,406 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $64.47 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.