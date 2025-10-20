SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Position Trimmed by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,041,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 516,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,275,000 after acquiring an additional 18,003 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.62 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.29 and a one year high of $91.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.59.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

