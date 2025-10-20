iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY Shares Sold by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY opened at $140.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.66 and a 200-day moving average of $134.52. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $144.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $1.2465 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

