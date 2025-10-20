Alaska Wealth Advisors Acquires 2,064 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD

Alaska Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPMD. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. now owns 47,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPMD opened at $56.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.99 and a one year high of $59.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.98 and a 200 day moving average of $54.18.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

