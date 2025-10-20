WBH Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 217,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,210 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 442.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

BATS IEFA opened at $88.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.56. The company has a market cap of $150.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $87.36.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

