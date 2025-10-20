Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 515,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,236 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $29,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Mainsail Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Beckerman Institutional LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $60.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.34. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $61.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

