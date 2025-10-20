Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $973,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $64.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $98.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.00 and its 200-day moving average is $61.78. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

