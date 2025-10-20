Orin Green Financial LLC Invests $218,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,716,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,620,000 after buying an additional 258,515 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 20,186.0% in the second quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 152,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,710,000 after acquiring an additional 151,395 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 805,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,910,000 after acquiring an additional 90,984 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $24,178,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 253.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 42,433 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of MGK opened at $402.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $262.65 and a 12 month high of $410.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $394.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.01.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

