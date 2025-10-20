Journey Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $83.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.66. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.67 and a 12-month high of $83.13.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.2563 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.