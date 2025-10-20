Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 22,987 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,566,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,987 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 11.4% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $89,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $60.71 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $61.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.51 and its 200-day moving average is $56.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

