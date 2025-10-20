Evermay Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 571.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSV opened at $99.66 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $80.14 and a 52-week high of $101.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.4714 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.