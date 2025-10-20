647 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK Acquired by Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGK. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK stock opened at $402.66 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $262.65 and a fifty-two week high of $410.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.01.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

