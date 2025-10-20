Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,201 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF $SPHD

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $48.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.03. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $43.39 and a 1-year high of $51.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.85.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

