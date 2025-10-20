CareDx, Inc. $CDNA Stock Position Reduced by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,792 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $10,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 292.9% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 20,200.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Balance Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDNA. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CareDx in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair began coverage on CareDx in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on CareDx from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CareDx from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

CareDx Price Performance

CDNA opened at $14.41 on Monday. CareDx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $26.37. The stock has a market cap of $767.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.91.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.28). CareDx had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $90.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

