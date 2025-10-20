Evermay Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,032 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May $PMAY

Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PMAY. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 3.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,517,000 after buying an additional 46,908 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 141.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after buying an additional 141,903 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000.

BATS:PMAY opened at $38.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.44. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $38.16.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

