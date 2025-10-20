Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND is CMG Global Holdings LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

CMG Global Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,864 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 7.4% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $13,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% in the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $74.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.14 and a 200 day moving average of $73.28. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $75.00.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

