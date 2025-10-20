Stephens Inc. AR Sells 26,312 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,312 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $21,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 240,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,327,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 255,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,929,000 after buying an additional 18,962 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 190,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after buying an additional 55,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 71,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 12,848 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:JCPB opened at $47.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.38 and a 200 day moving average of $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $48.54.

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

