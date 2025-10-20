RPOA Advisors Inc. Sells 18,093 Shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF $BKEM

RPOA Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,255,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,093 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of RPOA Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. RPOA Advisors Inc. owned about 0.60% of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $84,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 174.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 8,431 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,814,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,368,000.

BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $73.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.60. BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.26 and a 52 week high of $77.55.

BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF Increases Dividend

BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.6898 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

The BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BKEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is a passively managed fund with emerging market exposure to broad large-cap stocks, selected and weighted by market cap. BKEM was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

