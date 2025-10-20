BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF $BKLC Shares Sold by RPOA Advisors Inc.

RPOA Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,726,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313,063 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF comprises approximately 40.2% of RPOA Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. RPOA Advisors Inc. owned 0.42% of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF worth $1,507,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Define Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Wills Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $214,000.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA BKLC opened at $127.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.27. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $91.90 and a twelve month high of $129.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.03.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

About BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.3264 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

