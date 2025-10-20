Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,330 Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 124.3% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 198.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 160.9% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Healthpeak Properties news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $25,076.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 211,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,377.98. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 8,783 shares of company stock worth $150,129 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 0.5%

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $18.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.09. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $694.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.14 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 5.90%.Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DOC. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price objective on Healthpeak Properties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

See Also

