Walmart (NYSE:WMT) EVP Sells $166,563.00 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP Daniel Bartlett sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $166,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 644,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,249,158.28. This represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Walmart Trading Up 1.3%
Walmart stock opened at $107.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.00. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.81 and a 52 week high of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.67.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Report on Walmart
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 397,264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,702,000 after acquiring an additional 104,488,610 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $5,367,770,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $2,532,331,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 9,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,486,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,123,138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,368,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,922,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Walmart
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- JPMorgan Crushes Q3; But Is the Steady Eddy Stock Hitting A Wall?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Snap-on Incorporated: Snap It Up Quick, New Highs Will Come Soon
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- As Global Renewables Surpass Coal, This ETF Offers Smart Exposure
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.