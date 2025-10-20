Walmart (NYSE:WMT) EVP Sells $166,563.00 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP Daniel Bartlett sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $166,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 644,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,249,158.28. This represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Walmart stock opened at $107.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.00. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.81 and a 52 week high of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 397,264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,702,000 after acquiring an additional 104,488,610 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $5,367,770,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $2,532,331,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 9,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,486,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,123,138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,368,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,922,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

