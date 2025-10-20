Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 1,526 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF $DEHP

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 351.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DEHP opened at $31.16 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $32.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

