Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM Shares Purchased by Grunden Financial Advisory Inc.

Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Grunden Financial Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 514,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 22,332 shares in the last quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 415,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,370,000 after acquiring an additional 20,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 220,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $32.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $32.75.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

