Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF $CGMU

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGMU. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $509,000. NavPoint Financial Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. now owns 91,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,878,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MSH Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Get Capital Group Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CGMU stock opened at $27.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.77. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $27.46.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0718 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.