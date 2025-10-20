Selective Insurance Group, Inc. $SIGI Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 184.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. 111 Capital acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $640,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,150,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,705,000 after buying an additional 22,410 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Selective Insurance Group news, EVP Joseph Eppers bought 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.82 per share, for a total transaction of $107,701.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,635.44. This represents a 12.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Marchioni bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.89 per share, for a total transaction of $249,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 139,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,887,074.75. This represents a 2.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,602 shares of company stock worth $817,440. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SIGI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $88.00 price objective on Selective Insurance Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $87.50.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $81.15 on Monday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.75 and a 1 year high of $103.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.83.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.24). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

