Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF $IBDT

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 166,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 42,989 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 142,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after buying an additional 37,498 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 566,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,309,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBDT opened at $25.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $25.32. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $25.76.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

