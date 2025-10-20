TD Asset Management Inc Sells 1,066 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation $LBRDK

TD Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Liberty Broadband worth $9,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $58.36 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 52-week low of $57.75 and a 52-week high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.01.
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.
