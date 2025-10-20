KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New Investment in Constellium SE $CSTM

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Constellium by 2,485.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the first quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 1,034.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 20.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 91.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CSTM opened at $15.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.32 and a beta of 1.71. Constellium SE has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 3.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Constellium in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Constellium in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

