Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 1,035 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 372,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,997,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 882,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,410,000 after purchasing an additional 201,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 40,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MOAT opened at $100.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $75.43 and a 52 week high of $99.41.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

