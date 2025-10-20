Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,097,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,811,000 after buying an additional 766,947 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,745,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,557,000 after buying an additional 683,674 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,430,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,885,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,072,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,800,000 after buying an additional 470,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of WPM opened at $104.68 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $55.47 and a twelve month high of $114.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.51, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.41.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 47.46% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $503.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

