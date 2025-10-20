The Mosaic Company $MOS Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 242.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Mosaic by 169.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in Mosaic during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Mosaic by 102.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new position in Mosaic during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Mosaic by 88.8% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic stock opened at $29.29 on Monday. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.22. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 29.83%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOS. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

