Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF $LCTU

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 962,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,343,000 after purchasing an additional 55,583 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 455,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 289,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,515,000 after purchasing an additional 33,338 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 113,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 27.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 23,832 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of LCTU stock opened at $72.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.35 and a 200 day moving average of $66.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.02. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $73.39.

About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

