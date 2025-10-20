TD Asset Management Inc Has $7.90 Million Stock Position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. $ALHC

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 563,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,050 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.29% of Alignment Healthcare worth $7,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 652,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,267,000 after buying an additional 9,989 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 36,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,121,000. Finally, 111 Capital bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 6,246,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $99,999,996.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,596,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,783,224.79. This represents a 20.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hyong Kim sold 51,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $902,729.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 362,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,366,190.81. The trade was a 12.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,443,207 shares of company stock valued at $119,848,080 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

ALHC stock opened at $17.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -61.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $21.06.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.25 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 43.68% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.Alignment Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Alignment Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ALHC shares. KeyCorp raised Alignment Healthcare from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Zacks Research raised Alignment Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALHC

About Alignment Healthcare

(Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.