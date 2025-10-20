FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March $YMAR Position Lifted by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 370,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 279.2% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 52,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 38,734 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 8,965 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $26.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average is $25.30. FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $25.85. The company has a market cap of $143.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.56.

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (YMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

