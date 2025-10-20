Madison Wealth Partners Inc Reduces Position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF $ILCV

Madison Wealth Partners Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Madison Wealth Partners Inc owned 0.28% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $102,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $202,000. RCS Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000.

ILCV opened at $89.86 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a twelve month low of $70.58 and a twelve month high of $91.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.65. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

