Camden Property Trust $CPT Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,263 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.10% of Camden Property Trust worth $11,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CPT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,669.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,078,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,388 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $123,882,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $45,879,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 17.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,863,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,942,000 after buying an additional 273,966 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,271,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,753,000 after buying an additional 192,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPT. Barclays reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.61.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $102.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.95 and its 200-day moving average is $111.51. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $100.60 and a 12 month high of $127.65.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $396.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.24 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 9.99%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.760-6.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.670-1.710 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 293.71%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

