Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 912 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 37,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAH. Cowen downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $119.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.45.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $98.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 1 year low of $95.00 and a 1 year high of $190.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.48.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 73.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-6.550 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

