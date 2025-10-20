Valero Energy Corporation $VLO Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VLO opened at $157.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.05. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $178.43.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (up from $177.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.27.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

