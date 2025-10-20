Box, Inc. $BOX Stake Lowered by Praxis Investment Management Inc.

Praxis Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,690 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in BOX by 692.8% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BOX

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,931. This represents a 15.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 4,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $152,657.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 506,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,777,165.30. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,125 shares of company stock worth $3,221,098. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOX. Zacks Research lowered BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on BOX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

BOX Price Performance

NYSE BOX opened at $32.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.56. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.90.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. BOX had a net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. BOX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.28 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

