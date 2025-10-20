Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $9.11 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $9,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,828,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,687,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,348 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,173,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,126,244,000 after purchasing an additional 289,468 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,333,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,488,000 after purchasing an additional 143,187 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,442,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,103,000 after purchasing an additional 386,344 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,326,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,380,000 after purchasing an additional 454,059 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Entergy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Mizuho set a $97.00 price target on Entergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank set a $105.00 price target on Entergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Entergy from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $95.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.75 and a 52 week high of $98.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 14.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $403,901.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,279. This represents a 57.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

