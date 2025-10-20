Crewe Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF $PXF

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 29,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period.

Shares of PXF opened at $61.92 on Monday. Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $45.78 and a 1 year high of $62.37. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.86 and a 200-day moving average of $57.28.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

