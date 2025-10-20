Fairway Wealth LLC Sells 4,042 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Fairway Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,408,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,014,000 after buying an additional 150,443 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,936,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,666,000 after buying an additional 299,520 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,199,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,047,000 after buying an additional 802,170 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,588,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,088,000 after buying an additional 550,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,341,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $767,087,000 after buying an additional 1,877,664 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.48. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $108.60.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

