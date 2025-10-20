Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF $IXN

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXN opened at $104.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.33. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.58 and a 12-month high of $106.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

